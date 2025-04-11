Millie Bobby Brown Starrer Enola Holmes 3 in Middle of Production; Here’s What Report Reveals

Netflix's Enola Holmes's parts 1 and 2 absolutely blew the audience's mind, seemingly leaving them wondering if its third installment will see the light of day or not. Well, it's time for the fans to rejoice as the 3rd part of the venture is reportedly underway!

According to the What's on Netflix's article, the shooting for the project has started. As per the report, after the release of its second installment, speculations about the third were floating around. It was Collider, which published an article in 2023, that confirmed the film's development.

Reportedly, Netflix was working on the venture's third part last year. Insiders revealed to What's on Netflix that the production for the same was expected to start at the beginning of 2025 (ProductionWeekly later noted Q1 2025) and that the director for the venture was not decided at that time.

Later, in 2024, Deadline revealed that Philip Barantini would helm the project. As far as the plot of the film goes, the details about it are hush-hush.

When it comes to the cast for the venture, Brown will return to playing the titular character; apart from her, Henry Cavill and Louis Patridge, who have appeared in the previous installments of the film, are being considered to return to the venture again, per the publication.

When the previous part of the movie arrived on the streaming platform, it quickly became the most watched and talked about venture, so it's only natural for fans to have high hopes for its upcoming part.

In case you want to watch or re-watch Enola Holmes 1 and 2, you can stream those on Netflix.

