Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Teaser Breakdown: Years of Trauma Leads to Crime

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence.

The Monster series is returning with a new installment focused on the chilling case of Lyle and Erik Menendez. Known for their gruesome crimes, the Menendez brothers were sentenced to life for the murder of their parents in 1989. This new series, produced by Ryan Murphy, promises to delve into the disturbing details of their case.

The teaser for the series has left viewers on edge, showing the brothers approaching their family home and quietly entering before the scene abruptly cuts to gunshots. Murphy, known for his work on Dahmer, is set to explore another dark chapter in criminal history with this latest installment.

Ryan Murphy's second venture into true crime with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story delves into the dark events of the late 1980s in Beverly Hills. The series examines the infamous case of the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of murdering their parents and sentenced to life in prison in 1996.

The Netflix synopsis reveals a central conflict: prosecutors claimed the brothers were motivated by greed for their family’s fortune, while the Menendez brothers argued their actions were a result of long-term abuse by their parents. The series explores this complex case and questions whether the brothers are truly monsters or if their actions were driven by desperation and fear.

The cast includes Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as the parents, with Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch portraying Lyle and Erik Menendez. The teaser hints at key moments, such as the brothers entering their home with illegal shotguns and their attempt to cover up the crime with a false alibi.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will be available exclusively on Netflix starting September 19, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

