No One Gets Out Alive Ending Explained: What Happens To Ambar At The End Of Netflix Horror Film

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

No One Gets Out Alive is a British psychological horror film directed by Santiago Menghini. The movie, which was released on Netflix on September 21, 2021, is based on Adam Nevill's 2014 novel of the same name.

The film starts with a young girl on the phone trying to reach her father, but she becomes scared when she sees footsteps on the floor and encounters strange events in the large house. Hinting at the possibility that there might be an intruder or something evil in the house, the camera then cuts, leaving the suspense lingering.

The central plot of the movie centers around Ambar, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who struggles to settle down and find a job in Cleveland, Ohio. In her desperation to find shelter, she takes up residence in a shabby, cheap, and dilapidated boarding house for female tenants.

What initially appears to be an average horror movie, soon turns into a sinister and dark tale. As the movie progresses, several horrific details emerge and Ambar finds out that the house is haunted by the spirits of several women who fell prey to ritual sacrifices.

Towards the end, it is revealed that Red and his brother Becker have been luring young girls in the name of a cheap boarding house and sacrificing them to feed them to a monster hidden inside a box in their basement. In exchange for performing the ritual sacrifice and satiating the hunger of the monster, Becker is rewarded with the power to heal and improve his health by the same monster.

The climax shows Becker trying to feed Ambar to the monster. However, their plan goes awry as the monster is unable to kill Amber and it is revealed that the monster only consumes willing sacrifices. When Ambar refuses to embrace the visions the monster induces, the beast returns to its mysterious box, no longer a threat to her. There is also another twist as Amber harbors a secret of her own throughout the movie. The monster can kill people by entering their minds and killing them in the guise of a loved one. When the memory of Ambar suffocating her mother in the hospital starts playing in her mind, the creature fails and retreats. This is another reason why Ambar could defeat the monster.

Freed, Ambar then manages to kill both and feed Red to the monster as revenge. In exchange for feeding the monster, she gets the same gift of healing as Becker did from the monster and all her wounds begin to heal.

What happens at the end of No One Gets Out Alive?

The movie ends with Amber glancing back at the basement one last time. However, whether she accepts the powers given by the monster and takes the place of Red and Becker in feeding innocent victims to the monster in exchange of more such powers is left somewhat ambiguous. But there is a slight hint that Ambar may have started the process all over again. While it's entirely possible, this interpretation of the ending doesn't make much sense considering that Amber was a morally upright action before the gruesome ending.

Is there a possibility of Part 2?

While there is about a quarter of the book's story left to be told, the makers have revealed that there are no plans for a sequel, as of now.

The cast of the movie

The cast of No One Gets Out Alive includes Cristina Rodlo, Marc Menchaca, David Figlioli, David Barrera, and Moronkẹ Akinola, among others. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

