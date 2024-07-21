Ms. Pat Settles It Announces Release Date For Season 2; Reveals 'Chaos And Drama' In The Upcoming Show

Ms. Pat Settles It Season 2 is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 pm ET/PT. In this series, comedian and actress Ms. Pat Williams brings together a jury of her close friends, celebrity guests, and comedians to tackle real-life cases involving important relationships.

This season features guests like Tamar Braxton, Ray J, Deray Davis, Karlous Miller, TS Madison, Carmen Barton, and Chris Spangle. Kaitlyn Wiggins returns as the bailiff.

Ms. Pat reveals about more 'chaos' and 'drama' in the upcoming season 2

Ms. Pat shared with Deadline, “This season’s cases are even more outrageous; we have more family cases, which means more chaos and drama. Even I can’t believe these cases are real. Expect more comedy, wild outrageous cases, ruling from the heart, lots of crying and car problems, sibling rivalries, and a crazy funny jury.”

She revealed that this season features a range of happenings, from a surprise proposal to an encounter with a nude chef. There are also cases involving bald dogs and aunts who trusted their stylists too much, a birthday dinner that went wrong, busted wigs, exes who just couldn’t let go, and numerous musicians and singers trying to make it.

The cases involve real people who agree to accept Ms. Pat’s verdict. Though not an official judge, Ms. Pat and her jury work together to find the best resolution to set things right.

Advertisement

Ms. Pat on how she connects best with the cases

Ms. Pat said, “I’m the only judge on TV who has done everything they’ve done, been on a court show, and been to jail. What more can you ask for? I’ve been through everything and lived a million different lives.”

She further told the outlet, “I relate to every single case and pride myself on people walking away feeling like they’ve talked to their friends. There’s no judgment in my courtroom; this is a safe place. I’ll cry with you, cuss you out, and give you the real. I’ve been on the other side of the bench, and it feels a lot better sitting down in justice.”

Ms. Pat Settles It is produced by Ms. Pat Williams, Sallyann Salsano, Ebony McClain, and Frank Miccolis for 495 Productions. Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera, and Ashley Taylor serve as executive producers for BET.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Was Clint Eastwood's Girlfriend, Christina Sandera? All About Actor's Partner Following Her Death At 61