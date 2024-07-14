Naked And Afraid: Last One Standing To Bring 45-Day Survival Challenge Instead Of 21 Days; Checkout Release Date, Streaming Details, And More

In Season 2 of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, the stakes are raised as contestants face off against both nature and each other in a grueling 45-day survival challenge, a departure from the original show's 21-day format.

Unlike the cooperative nature of the original Naked and Afraid, this spin-off pits 14 new contestants against one another in solo competition, pushing their limits in unpredictable environments with high-risk multi-phase challenges. Failure in these tasks could mean elimination, leaving only one contestant to claim the coveted $100,000 grand prize.

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing promises intense competition from Day One

Season 2 promises even more intensity as contestants navigate Africa’s Munzwa Valley, facing not only the challenges of securing food, water, fire, and shelter but also the immediate competition from Day One.

The series kicks off with immediate head-to-head challenges, resulting in double eliminations right from the start. Against the backdrop of wildlife including lions, leopards, and hyenas, each survivalist must confront their own fears and limitations while striving to outlast their rivals.

Premiering on Discovery Channel on July 14 at 8 PM ET, Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 2 offers viewers an adrenaline-packed journey into the heart of survivalist competition.

What are the streaming options available to watch Naked and Afraid Season 2?

For those who miss the broadcast, episodes can be streamed on Discovery+ starting at $4.99/month, with an ad-free option available for $8.99/month.

Additionally, Max subscribers can access the series through plans starting at $9.99/month for ad-supported viewing or $15.99/month for an ad-free experience.

About Season 1 of the Naked and Afraid: Last One

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing became the #1 series on Discovery Channel in 2023, capturing audiences with its raw depiction of survival under extreme conditions.

The show has amassed a massive following, drawing in 15.7 million viewers since its debut season. Stripped of clothes and familiar comforts, contestants must rely solely on their resilience and survival skills to endure the harsh realities of the wilderness.

Catch the action-packed Season 2 as contestants face off in brutal challenges like primitive blade tests and hunting expeditions.

