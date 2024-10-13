Nick Cannon Admits To Attending Diddy's Parties As A Teen; Compares It To Bash Seen In THIS Notorious B.I.G. Music Video

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse and has mentions of drugs and alcohol.

Nick Cannon recently revealed that he attended one of Sean Diddy Combs' infamous "parties" for the first time when he was just a teenager. The America's Got Talent host also compared the parties to the kind of bash seen in the music video of late rapper Notorious B.I.G.'s 1995 track One More Chance.

Cannon made the revelation during an appearance on the October 11 episode of The Breakfast Club podcast which discussed Diddy's controversial parties. "I've even been at one when I was a kid," he said, adding, "Like 16, 17."

The now-44-year old also recalled how he stood outside venues in New York trying to get inside one of Diddy's large parties, which were often allegedly attended by A-list celebrities. Cannon's statement comes as Diddy remains imprisoned on charges of federal sex trafficking and racketeering. The rapper, who pleaded not guilty in court, is awaiting trial on May 2025.

While comparing Sean Diddy Combs' wild parties to the bash seen in late rapper Notorious B.I.G.'s 1995 track One More Chance, which also features the former, Cannon said, "Bad Boy parties [were] official in New York in the late '90s."

Nick Cannon has often been spotted in parties hosted by Diddy prior to latter's arrest, including a bash in Los Angeles a couple of years ago.

In light of recent events, he said that people who hide about attending such parties "gets scared" to reveal their attendance "because they probably got something to hide."

The Wild N' Out star went on to clarify that he does not mind talking about his attendance because he does not have anything to hide. "I was in there Harlem-shaking," he said in reference to the hip-hop dance, adding, "doing all of that stuff."

While Cannon did not provide more details about the events that happened inside Diddy's parties, he stated that he remained sober and refrained from taking drugs or alcohol at the events.

"I don't drink, I don't do drugs, I've never been drunk in my life," the TV personality noted.

Prior to his latest statement, Nick Cannon opened up about Sean Diddy Combs' parties during an appearance on One Night With Steiny podcast in July. The comedian said that he has been to all the parties and DJ-ed at the events but never came across any wild incidents.

"I feel like they might hide that sh*t from me," Cannon claimed at the time. Last month, Cannon dropped a sketch on social media showing his collection of baby oil bottles and saying, "I've got 12 kids, I need this."

In response to Cannon's sketch, comedian Natalie Friedman replied, "Oh, yeah, well, I just had a baby, I'll take one. No Diddy." The joke came after authorities allegedly seized 1000s of baby oil bottles and lube during a raid at one of Diddy's homes.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

