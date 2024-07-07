‘A Bit Kind Of Preachy': Oasis' Noel Gallagher Shares His Thoughts On Recent Glastonbury Festival

The 2024 Glastonbury Festival kicked off in the last week of June and just like many notable figures, Oasis co-founder Noel Gallagher was in attendance. The English singer-songwriter wasn’t necessarily impressed by the evolving culture though.

Gallagher denounced the wokeness of today’s youngsters as he spotted several Palestine flags waving off in the crowds. He even called out artists and performers for encouraging the spectators with political chants in a festival meant for music.

Noel Gallagher does not like woke

High Flying Birds solo star Noel Gallagher, 57, loves a good music festival but it displeases him if politics is somehow involved. This was the case during his visit to the 2024 version of the Glastonbury Festival, which took place last weekend in Somerset.

In a new interview with The Sun, the former Oasis lead guitarist dished contradicting thoughts on his love for the Glastonbury Music Festival. He opined about the surge in wokeness of the youngsters today while regarding the fest as “probably the best f****ing thing about Britain” besides the Premier League soccer.

“It’s getting a bit woke now, that place, and a bit kind of preachy and a bit virtue-signaling,” the Manchester native told the outlet. He blatantly criticized “little f*****g idiots” for waving Palestine flags all over and making political statements during the festival.

Though not naming any, the Live Forever musician condemned the performers for their political commentary, calling on the crowds to say, “Hey guys, isn’t war ­terrible, yeah? Let’s all boo war. F**k the Tories man.’”

Gallagher, who headlined sets with Oasis at the Glastonbury Fest in 1995 and 2004, feared that the global phenomenon was changing and for the worse.

According to Billboard, Kneecap, the Irish hip-hop trio flashed anti-war messages on the screen while the crowd chanted, “Free Palestine.” Similarly, Blur’s Damon Albarn also encouraged the crowd to cheer for their pro-Palestine stand. In addition, remarks about President Biden, Donald Trump, and King Charles were also made during the coveted music event.

Noel Gallagher questions the point of virtue-signalling

The English musician had a rather extensive take on the fest being woke. Gallagher went on to suggest the supporters and woke attendees donate all their money to the cause and take action instead of “yapping” about it.

While he acknowledged that the world is in crisis at this point, the Don’t Look Back in Anger singer claimed there’s only so much all these kids on a field in the Glastonbury Fest can do about it.

“What is the point of virtue-signaling?” Gallagher said while advising the performers to play their tunes and “get off.” The wokeness seen has been too much for the star as he struggled to understand what was the point of it all, during his rant.

Gallagher did not respond to Billboard’s request for confirmation of his comments.

Regardless, the 2024 Glastonbury Festival turned out to be a huge success with headline sets by Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, Anne Marie, Coldplay, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, Paul McCartney, and many others.

