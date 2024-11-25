Olivia Munn Celebrates Son Malcolm’s 3rd Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Tribute: 'Magic Malc Turns 3 Today'

Oh, how time flies. Olivia Munn’s firstborn is three years old already.

On Sunday, November 24, the mother of two took to Instagram to celebrate her son’s 3rd birthday, reflecting on how he has made her both stronger and more tender. Posting a mirror selfie featuring herself in a white robe with Malcolm perched on the countertop, looking absolutely adorable with his dumpling cheeks, Munn wrote, “Magic Malc turns 3 today.” In her caption, the actress also revealed that the picture was particularly significant as it was taken at a challenging time in her life.

“This photo was taken last year, just around the time I found out I had breast cancer,” she continued. “I remember this time fondly all because of this little boy. He’s made me stronger and softer in ways I never knew I could be. Happiest Birthday, my sweet boy. You cracked my heart wide open.”

Munn previously spoke of Malcolm giving her strength to beat cancer in an interview with People. Speaking to the outlet in April, the New Girl star revealed that being with her son is the only time she forgets about being sick, as she is busy making memories with him. Munn credited her toddler for putting a lot of things into perspective for her and detailed how she finds comfort in knowing she’ll always remain his mom, no matter what.

“If my body changes, I’m still his mom. If I have hot flashes, I’m still his mom. If I lose my hair, I’m still his mom. That’s really what matters the most to me. I get to be here for him,” she emotionally remarked.

The world got a glimpse of Munn’s bundle of joy and strength in December 2021 when she and her husband, John Mulaney, each shared sleepy snaps of him on Instagram, revealing his name.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” Mulaney wrote at the time. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays,” the proud father added.

Munn, 44, and the SNL alum, 41, who tied the knot this past July, welcomed Malcolm’s younger sister, Méi June Mulaney, in September.

