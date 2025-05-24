Oops! Britney Spears Caught Smoking Mid-Flight, Reacts After Getting Warning from Authorities

Pop princess Britney Spears has reacted to reports of an unruly incident inside an airplane during her flight from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles on May 23. Spears has made headlines again after allegedly getting caught smoking and drinking mid-flight.

According to TMZ, Spears reportedly started drinking and tried to light a cigarette on board the semi-private JetSuiteX flight. Flight attendants acted swiftly and asked her to extinguish the cigarette.

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer looked back at the flight and said that it was her initial consumption of vodka, which made her extremely clear-headed. She added that she was confused about smoking policies aboard, assuming that it was allowed due to the plane's layout and the fact that a friend had lit up a cigarette on her behalf.

Although the Los Angeles Airport Police denied involvement, U.S. Customs officials reportedly took charge of the incident. JetSuiteX officials refused to comment on the incident. Spears then posted her account of the experience on social media.

"Me yesterday !!! It’s actually incredibly funny !!! Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on outside of seat !!! Confession it was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART," she wrote on Instagram.

Spears admitted the incident and apologized to anyone she might have offended. She explained that she misinterpreted the officials being at the airport as a demonstration of support. She also described her discomfort with the manner in which a flight attendant acted towards her.

Spears added, "The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette!!! And embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane!!! Nobody was on the plane for first 20 minutes and she wouldn’t let me get out of my seat I wanted to stand up!!! She acted so weird about making sure I sat down and it was weird!!! I didn’t like the way she put the seatbelt on me and invaded my space!!!"

After landing at LAX, authorities met with the Toxic hitmaker and gave her a warning for her actions. She was not arrested and was free to leave shortly.

Sources described Britney Spears as being uncooperative on board the flight, with staff expressing concern. She ended her statement by turning everyone's attention to her next fashion venture, showing enthusiasm for a new accessories line.

