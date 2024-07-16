Original Ariel Voice Actor Jodi Benson's Daughter Delaney To Portray The Little Mermaid In New Stage Show? Here's What Report Says

Jodi Benson voiced the character Ariel in the 1989 film The Little Mermaid and rose to fame with it. And now, decades later, her daughter, Delaney Benson, is performing on stage as Ariel, with her mother looking on proudly from the crowd. Delaney will play Ariel in the immersive adaptation of The Little Mermaid by Loxen Productions and Area Stage at Area Stage in South Miami.

Area Stage describes the new production on their official website as a sleeker, shorter version in a new all-immersive space designed from the ground up to tell this story. The show, which began on July 11, will run until August 4.

On July 11, the show formally debuted, and Jodi, 62, came to support her daughter. A video of the voice actor enjoying Delaney's performance of Ariel's song Part of Your World for the crowd was uploaded on TikTok on July 14.

In an interview with Mamas Uncut of the Miami Herald on July 2, Delaney discussed playing Ariel and noted that the new show is different from the animated movie. Delaney said, "This is a new adaptation. It’s 90 minutes. It’s immersive. The audience will be right below [me]. I can see them. I can feel them. I can smell them. It’s like nothing I’ve ever done."

About Jodie Benson

American actress and singer Jodi Marie Benson voiced for The Little Mermaid, as well as numerous other Disney productions, including its sequel, prequel, and television series spin-off.

Benson also voiced Barbie in the second and third Toy Story movies (1999–2010) and the Toy Story Toons short Hawaiian Vacation (2011). In 2011, Benson was recognized as a Disney Legend for her contributions to the company.

