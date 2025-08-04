Orlando Bloom Enjoys Summer With Daughter Daisy Dove After Breaking Up With Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is spending time with his daughter, Daisy Dove, amid calling it quits with Katy Perry after nine years. The actor took to his Instagram account to share the father-daughter moments from the beach with his fans. The duo was also joined by Bloom’s close friend, Kris Gifford.

The pictures by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor came days after Katy Perry was spotted on a dinner date with the former Canadian President, Justin Trudeau. While the musician is away in Deloitte for her Lifetimes tour, the four-year-old is enjoying the beach with her father.

In the photos, Daisy is seen playing in the sand, making a castle. Moreover, the little one did not fear the waves either, as she accompanied her father into the water. The pair seemed to have completed the day with some ice cream.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s co-parenting

Amid Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom breaking up after nine years of being together, they are still moving forward with the co-parenting of their daughter. Following the couple parting ways, a source, in their statement to E! News, revealed that the former partners "have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting." They further added, "They will continue to be seen together as a family.”

The statement continued to read, "as their shared priority is—and always will be—raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

Following the split, Bloom and Perry got together in Venice with their daughter, Daisy. The trio was also joined by the newlyweds, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

On the personal front, while the actor was spotted getting chatty with Kim Kardashian and Sydney Sweeney during the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding, the Roar singer was clicked alongside Justin Trudeau.

