Outlander Showrunner Ronald D. Moore ‘No Longer Working’ on Disney’s a Court of Thorns and Roses? Here’s What Report Says

A Court of Thorns and Roses fans received some disappointing news at Comic-Con 2024: Ronald D. Moore has left the TV adaptation project as showrunner.

During an interview at the Entertainment Weekly video suite, Moore shared that he is no longer involved with the project because he has left Disney and returned to Sony.

Moore explained to ET, "I can tell you I am no longer working on it because I left Disney and I've returned to Sony." He added, "And ACOTAR was a project that was at 20th Century Television and Disney." He further mentioned that "I had worked on it for a while but it was still in development, as they say, when I left, so I don't know what the status is anymore."

Earlier reports indicated that the long-delayed adaptation was still in development, despite rumors it had been canceled. The confusion arose after TVLine.com reported the show was dead, but sources later confirmed to ET that the project was still moving forward.

The series, A Court of Thorns and Roses, written by Sarah J. Maas, began with the first book released in 2015, followed by several sequels. The story follows three sisters, Feyre, Nesta, and Elain Archeron, who are drawn into the magical and dangerous world of Prythian after Feyre kills a faerie wolf. She becomes involved in the complex political dynamics of the High Lords, falls in love, and tries to prevent a devastating war.

Sarah J. Maas had previously shared her excitement about working with Ronald D. Moore

Hulu announced the TV adaptation in 2021, with Moore as the showrunner. Sarah J. Maas had previously shared her excitement about collaborating with Moore in a since-deleted Instagram post, where she revealed they were working together on the pilot.

Moore announced at the time, "So, it's official (and thank you, Josh, for accidentally spilling the beans!): Ron Moore (creator of Outlander and one of my creative idols) and I will co-adapt ACOTAR as a TV show for Hulu!" She further wrote, "I'm currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron (!!!!!), and while there is SO much more news to share with you guys about bringing this series to life, it just feels so great to finally be able to talk about this! Stay tuned for more details!!"

Maas is also known for her other series, Throne of Glass and Crescent City. The latest book in the Crescent City series, House of Flame and Shadow, was released in January and included a highly-anticipated crossover with characters from A Court of Thorns and Roses.

