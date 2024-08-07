'Over The Moon': Andi Dorfman Announces Pregnancy; Set To Welcome First Child With Husband Blaine Hart

Bachelorette alum Andi Dorfman announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Blaine Hart, and her fans are thrilled. Dorfman shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Hart embracing, with Dorfman holding up the sonogram images. She captioned the post, “Future Mom + Dad!!!!” expressing their excitement about stepping into parenthood.

“To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart is coming later this year,” the caption continued. Many celebrities and fans flooded the comments with blessings for the couple, who married in 2023 after reconnecting two years earlier. A fan wrote, “I’ve followed your journey since The Bachelorette days, and I am so happy for you.” Dorfman responded on her Instagram Stories, saying, "Omg, y'all! Your comments are bringing me my first pregnancy tears! And I love it,” and noted that it’s starting to feel real.

Several of her co-stars, including Amanda Stanton, Hannah Ann Sluss, and Arie Luyendyk Jr., also joined in to congratulate the couple.

Dorfman famously appeared on Season 18 of The Bachelor, where she left the competition in the eighth episode. She later starred in the milestone 10th season of The Bachelorette, where she became engaged to Josh Murray, though their engagement was eventually called off.

In a twist of fate, Dorfman reconnected with college acquaintance Blaine Hart in 2021. Hart, a former baseball player at Furman University, was a friend of Dorfman’s former teammate. The couple got engaged in 2022 and married in 2023, marking a happy new chapter in their lives.

