Pamela Anderson Reacts to Claims of Meghan Markle Copying Her Cooking Show: ‘She’s Just Doing Her Thing’

Pamela Anderson has responded to claims that Meghan Markle copied her cooking show for her Netflix series. The Duchess’ With Love, Meghan was heavily compared to Anderson’s show, titled Pamela’s Cooking With Love. Anderson’s series was released on Prime Video just a week before Markle’s show premiered on Netflix.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, the actress, who recently made headlines over her relationship with Liam Neeson, was asked about her comments on the comparison.

Pamela Anderson reacts to her cooking show’s comparison to Meghan Markle

While in a conversation, Andy Cohen went on to ask Anderson, “On a scale from one to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love? There were articles saying these two shows were very similar.” The Baywatch star went on to respond, “One—I didn’t.”

Confused by the actress’s answer, the talk show host went on to ask, “One? On a scale from one to 10, you did not see any similarities?”

Laughing, the movie star quipped, “No, I didn't really look, but I didn't invent cooking shows. She's just doing her thing."

As for Markle’s cooking show, the 8-episode series faced extensive criticism from the reviewers, as well as the audience. However, despite the backlash, the show will be returning for Season 2.

Ahead of the series going into production, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s USD 100 million deal with Netflix will be coming to an end. According to a source close to the Duke and the Duchess, they revealed, “There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.”

Pamela Anderson, the actress, starred alongside Liam Neeson in the newly released The Naked Gun. She portrays the role of Lt. Frank’s love interest, Beth.

