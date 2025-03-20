Meghan Markle Getting Death Threats Over her New Netflix Show With Love; Here's What Is Happening

Meghan Markle's recent Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has faced significant backlash, including severe criticism and even death threats. The eight-episode lifestyle and cooking show, intended to establish Meghan as a lifestyle influencer, has been criticized for being inauthentic and out of touch. Critics like royal commentator Rebecca English have expressed confusion over the show's content, particularly an episode about making ice cubes, stating she 'lost the will to live' during that segment, as reported by Mirror.

The negative reception has reportedly left Meghan 'devastated and hurt.' Sources of the publication indicate that she had high hopes for the series to reinvent her image, aiming for a stature similar to Martha Stewart. However, the overwhelming criticism has been a significant blow to her aspirations. Adding to her distress are disturbing death threats circulating on various platforms, including dark web forums and social media. These threats have raised serious concerns about her safety and well-being.

In addition to the show's content, Meghan has faced scrutiny over food safety practices displayed in the series. A particular scene showing raw chicken stored above lettuce in her refrigerator sparked online debates about hygiene standards, with viewers pointing out potential cross-contamination risks. This incident has further fueled criticism of the show's attention to detail and authenticity.

Despite the backlash, With Love, Meghan briefly appeared in Netflix's Top 10, indicating initial viewer interest. However, the sustained negative response and personal attacks have overshadowed this achievement, leaving Meghan to navigate a challenging landscape as she seeks to establish her post-royal career in the lifestyle and entertainment sectors.

