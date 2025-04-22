Penn Badgley's You Season 5: Release Date, When and Where to Watch, Cast, What to Expect, And More

It's time for the audience to gear up for an exciting ride to meet Joe Goldberg one last time onscreen as Penn Badgley starrer You season 5 is slated to hit Netflix this month.

The fifth season, which will be the final one, will see the titular character, Joe Goldberg, played by Badgley, come back to New York to live his life, but it soon gets threatened by the things he has done in the past and his dark desires, per Tudum.

The upcoming season, that is set to premier in April 24, will resume three years after Joe and his partner Kate, played by Charlotte Rithie, leave London for New York City. The pair is on a quest to assist one another to do good in life.

In the season, Joe is set to cross paths with a young lady, played by Madeline Brewer, who will end up making him reconsider his life, and he will also contend with Kate’s siblings, per the outlet.

According to the publication, You’s co-showrunner, Michael Foley, stated, “We loved the idea of things coming full circle for him. We’re excited by the fact that Joe came home as such a different person than [who] we saw in Season 1.”

He added, “At the core of our final story for Joe is this dichotomy of the old and the new.”

As far as the cast for the upcoming final season goes, apart from Badgely, Ritchie, and Brewer, the venture will also star Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood, Anna Camp as Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, Natasha Behnam as Dominique, Pete Ploszek as Harrison, Tom Francis as Clayton, Nava Mau as Detective Marquez, and many others, according to the report.

The audience can catch You season 5 on Netflix as it is slated to premiere on April 24, 2025

