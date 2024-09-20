Perry Drops Brand New Album 143; Tracklist, Streaming Details And Everything We Know About Her Comeback Project

Katy Perry has officially entered a new musical era as the singer unveiled her sixth studio album, 143, on Friday, September 20. The new record, the pop star’s first since 2020’s Smile, features pre-released singles Woman’s World and Lifetimes, as well as tracks boasting collaborations with artists like Doechii, Kim Petras, 21 Savage, and JID.

View the full tracklist below:

1. Woman’s World

2. Gimme Gimme (Ft. 21 Savage)

3. Gorgeous (Ft. Kim Petras)

4. I’m His, He’s Mine (Ft. Doechii)

5. Crush

6. Lifetimes

7. All The Love

8. Nirvana

9. Artificial (Ft. JID)

10. Truth

11. Wonder

12. Has A Heart

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as the throughline message,” Perry said in a statement while announcing the album, shortly after her exit from American Idol, where she served as a judge for seven seasons.

September has been an exciting month for Perry, as she received the Video Vanguard honor at the VMAs on September 11. The accolade was made even more special as the singer’s fiancé, Orlando Bloom, presented her with the prize, and the duo showcased abundant PDA on stage.

In her acceptance speech, Perry said the biggest reason she was standing on that stage was because she learned to block out the noise that every artist in the industry, especially women, has to fight against. She advised young musicians to identify their calling, stay true to themselves and their art, and prioritize their mental health.

Katy’s newest album is available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. She will also celebrate its release by performing at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil tonight.

However, if we may add, in the few hours that the album has been out, it has not received much positive feedback.

