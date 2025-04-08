Who Is Elsie Hewitt? All About Benny Blanco’s Ex-Girlfriend, Now Dating Pete Davidson And Rumored to be in Selena Gomez Song

Pete Davidson appears to have a new girlfriend, model and actress Elsie Hewitt. The pair were first seen together in Palm Beach, Florida, in March, where they were spotted sharing a few quiet moments on the beach. Shortly after, they were seen in Brooklyn with multiple bags, flagging down an SUV, according to Page Six.

Though they haven’t confirmed the relationship, sources say Davidson wants to keep this one more low-key. “He’s trying to approach things differently now,” one insider told Page Six. That marks a shift from Davidson’s previous high-profile romances, including his relationships with Kim Kardashian and rumored link to Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline.

Before her rumored relationship with Davidson, Hewitt dated music producer Benny Blanco between 2019 and 2020. Now, fans of Selena Gomez, Blanco’s fiancée, are revisiting that connection due to lyrics in her new joint album with Blanco, I Said I Love You First.

One song in particular, Don’t Take It Personally, has stirred interest. Gomez sings about feeling jealous of another woman from Blanco’s past but emphasizes that “he chose me.” While Gomez doesn’t name the woman, fans believe it’s about Hewitt.

Elsie was Blanco’s only public ex, which has led to speculation online. Her name has come up across fan forums and social media, especially with her return to headlines because of her rumored romance with Pete Davidson.

Elsie Hewitt is a model and actress from London, England. She moved to the U.S. at the age of 10 to pursue a career in entertainment. Her breakout moment came in 2018 when she landed a campaign with Guess for their Spring/Summer collection.

Since then, she’s appeared in the indie film Teenage Badass (2020) and starred in the music video for Graduation by Benny Blanco and Juice WRLD in 2019. Her modeling and acting career has gained steady attention, especially online.

When she’s not modeling or acting, Hewitt shares her love for food through her dedicated Instagram account, @elsieeats. The account features everything from home-cooked meals to food discoveries from her travels.

Elsie describes herself as a “self-proclaimed foodie” and regularly posts about restaurants, cooking experiments, and favorite dishes. Her content offers a more personal look into her life outside of the spotlight.

