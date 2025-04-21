Pope Francis Death: What Do Black and White Smokes Mean and Other Ancient Traditions That Follow Pontiff's Demise

As the Catholic Church mourns the loss of Pope Francis, the first Latin American Pope, the world will witness the revival of some ancient traditions and rituals that have been around for centuries. One of the most important rituals during this period is the signaling of black and white smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney.

Advertisement

But what do these signals mean, and what other sacred traditions are followed after a Pope dies? Let's find out!

Papal Conclave is held in secret after the Pope's passing. It is an election to choose the new Pope, and it is held by the College of Cardinals, which is currently made up of 252 individuals, however, only 136 can vote in a conclave.

The black and white smoke that comes out of the Sistine Chapel during a conclave represents the cardinals' decision for the day. Four rounds of voting are conducted each day until one candidate gets a majority of votes.

If black smoke is seen coming out of the chapel chimney, it means no consensus has been reached and a Pope has not yet been chosen. The smoke gets its dark color from a mix of chemicals, including potassium, perchlorate, anthracene, and sulfur.

When the cardinals finally agree on a successor, white smoke, made from a mix of potassium chlorate, lactose, and rosin, is released from the chimney.

Advertisement

Among the top contenders to be chosen the next Pope are Peter Turkson, Luis Antonio Tagle, Pietro Parolin, and Peter Erdo.

Until a new Pope is chosen and announced, the camerlengo and two other cardinals take charge of the Catholic Church. Camerlengo is also tasked with certifying the Pope's passing, notifying the cardinal vicar of the Roman Diocese, and sealing the papal apartments.

Pope Francis' camerlengo is Cardinal Kevin Farrell, and the Roman Diocese Cardinal Vicar is Baldassare Reina.

After the Pope’s death, a nine-day mourning period called the Novemdiales is observed in the Vatican City. This tradition has its roots in ancient Roman culture.

According to reports, Pope Francis will be buried in a single, simple wooden, zinc-lined casket, unlike his predecessors, who were buried in three coffins made of cypress, lead, and oak.

ALSO READ: Babygirl on OTT in India: When and Where to Watch Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson’s Bold Film