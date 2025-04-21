Pope Francis Death: King Charles and Queen Camilla Pay Touching Tribute to Late Pontiff: ‘His Belief That Care…’

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

King Charles and Queen Camilla released an emotional statement mourning the loss of Pope Francis, who died on April 21 at 88. The palace shared the statement on behalf of the monarch on Instagram. “The King’s message following the death of Pope Francis,” the post was captioned.

Advertisement

The monarch expressed grief and remembered the late Pope for the remarkable man he was. “My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis,” the statement read.

However, they were at ease upon learning that His Holiness had taken his last breath after attending an Easter Greeting with the Church and the “world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.”

He extended the heartfelt tribute by mentioning the qualities that the late Pontiff would be remembered for, like compassion, his concern for the unity of the church, and tireless commitment to common causes for people of all faiths.

The King also reflected on his meetings with the Pope, especially their recent one during his Italian visit. “The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness,” the statement added.

Charles also revealed that both he and the Queen were greatly “moved” by their meeting with the late Pope earlier this month. They also extended their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the church he was associated with and “served with such resolve.”

Advertisement

His condolences were also extended to the countless people around the world who were inspired by his relentless efforts and dedication towards his work. The Pope’s death on Easter Monday morning was confirmed by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, who oversees the church's operations.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the father,” Farrell wrote in a statement, confirming Pope Francis’s tragic demise.