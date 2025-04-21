Babygirl on OTT in India: When and Where to Watch Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson’s Bold Film

The 2024 erotic thriller Babygirl, written and directed by Halina Reijn, is now streaming in India on Prime Video. The film, which enjoyed a strong theatrical run and was earlier available only as a premium rental, can now be watched with a regular Amazon Prime Video membership. Indian viewers can now stream the film without any extra cost starting this weekend.

Babygirl had its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2024. It received strong reviews, and Nicole Kidman won the prestigious Volpi Cup for Best Actress. The film also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September before being released in theatres by A24 on December 25.

Despite a modest budget of USD 20 million, the movie earned USD 64.4 million globally and was listed among the National Board of Review’s Top Ten Films of 2024. Kidman also received a Best Actress award from the Board, further adding to her successful year.

Nicole Kidman plays Romy, a confident and powerful CEO whose life takes a surprising turn when she starts an affair with her much younger intern Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson. The film openly explores a romantic relationship marked by a 24-year age gap, Romy is 49, and Samuel is 25.

In real life, the gap between Kidman and Dickinson is 29 years. Director Halina Reijn said the film aimed to question gender and age bias in relationships.

Harris Dickinson, known for Triangle of Sadness and The Iron Claw, shared that the intense tension in the film was enhanced by the limited interaction he had with Nicole Kidman before filming began. He felt that their on-screen relationship became more authentic because they had to build trust and connect in a kind and open way. The film also features rising star Sophie Wilde and veteran actor Antonio Banderas in important roles.

