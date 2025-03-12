The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 10: Azir To Use Raniya’s Powers; Recap, Release Date And More
The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 10 will see Azir use Raniya’s Ranger morpher alongside his magic, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last episode of The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World saw a man trap Lowji in a card before escaping with Azir to the Udold Ruins. Raniya and Togo pursued on a summoned motorcycle.
After defeating a monster, the card man taunted them but was knocked out by Yihdra’s explosion, freeing the captives. Teltina had Vrykolakas devour him. Azir summoned a sand monster, sinking Yihdra, Teltina, and Lowji underground. He then overpowered Raniya and took her transformation device, using it to gain her powers.
The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 10 will continue after Raniya is defeated, with Azir taking possession of Amen’s power. Now wielding both Privilege Magic and Raniya’s abilities, he will confront Togo.
Azir will use his overwhelming strength to enforce his vision of unity through conquest. The episode will see Togo find a way to counter Azir’s newfound power. Meanwhile, the truth behind Azir’s dream and his ultimate goal is expected to be revealed as well.
Titled ‘The Red Ranger And The Mask Of Suffering,’ The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 10 is set to release at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, March 16, 2025. Based on the manga by Koyoshi Nakayoshi, the series will have a single cour of 12 episodes.
The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 10 will be broadcast on AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, and other networks in Japan. For Japanese viewers, it will also be available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, while international streaming will be exclusive to Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.