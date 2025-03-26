The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 12: Togo Faces Vidan; Recap, Release Date And More

In ' The Red Ranger and a New Power, ' Raniya is puzzled by the unfamiliar technology of the Maximum Kizuna Kaiser. Togo's attempts to disperse Azir's sandstorm fail as it continuously reforms. Yihdra devises a plan to use Raniya's connection with Azir to separate him from the sand.

Though exhausted, Yihdra succeeds when she confesses her love for Togo, causing a golden transformation in the mecha and a new magic staff to form. With Yihdra's enhanced power, Raniya extracts Azir. Azir then surrenders and admits to his sins. He is then forgiven by the elves. The episode saw Vidan appear and reveal himself as a demon with twisted ambitions.

Abudabi then ambushed Togo and his allies, and Togo enraged, transformed into Kizuna Black. The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 12 will explore this transformation, which is a form powered not by his usual determination but by an obsessive drive.

His battle against Vidan and Abudabi will demonstrate the extent of his new strength, though this shift in power may come at a cost. The episode will also reveal more about Togo’s true nature, something that has remained largely unknown. His form may hint at secrets from his past or foreshadow a struggle between his heroic ideals and the darkness now fueling his abilities.

The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 12 will air at 11:30 pm JST on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Based on the manga by Koyoshi Nakayoshi, the series will end with this finale as Togo taps into the dark power of Kizuna Black.

The Red Ranger Becomes An Adventurer In Another World Episode 12 will be broadcast on AT-X, BS11, Tokyo MX, and other networks in Japan. It will also be available in Japan on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, while international viewers can stream it exclusively on Crunchyroll.

