Priyanka Chopra spends Sunday with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie at the beach; 6 times their family PICS were GOALS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending quality time together at the beach along with their daughter Malti Marie. A few moments back, Priyanka took to her Instagram space and dropped a few adorable new pictures with Nick and Malti as they soaked in the beach sun in Malibu, California. In the first photo, the Quantico actress is seen holding her baby daughter in her arms, as she smiles for a picture with her husband Nick. The family of three sure makes a picture-perfect team. In the second picture, Priyanka is seen holding Malti as the mother and daughter duo gaze in the direction of the beach. In the third and last picture of the post, we see Priyanka, Nick, and Malti from a distance, as they stand in front of the waves.

Sharing these photos, Priyanka wrote a simple caption that read ‘Sunday (heart eye emoji, folded hands emoji, white heart emoji)’. As soon as the global star dropped these photos, they were flooded with likes and comments from her sea of fans and followers. One user wrote, “Happy Sunday to my favourite people ever”. Another fan commented, “(heart eye emojis) Beautiful family! Love from Toronto (high five emoji)” A third fan’s comment read, “(slew of emojis) Blessings.” Take a look:

Priyanka and Nick are one of the most popular and talked-about star couples in the entertainment industry. The 30-year-old American pop singer and the 40-year-old international actress are quite active on their respective social media spaces, where they treat fans and followers to glimpses of their life every now and then. The couple embraced parenthood last year in January, when they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy. Over the months, Priyanka and Nick have refrained from revealing their daughter’s face on the internet. However, they do keep posting adorable snaps with her from time to time. Let’s take a look at a few of them. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ photos with daughter Malti Marie A visit to the aquarium

The Matrix Resurrections actress took to her Instagram a few weeks back and posted this photo from their family day together at the aquarium. Home is where the family is

Priyanka shared this heartwarming picture where Nick and she are seen gushing over their kid. She rightfully captioned the post, “Home” with a slew of sweet emoticons. Diwali done right

The Citadel actress left the internet smiling with these photos from last year’s Diwali celebrations. Nick, Priyanka, and Malti, are seen twinning in ivory-white traditional Indian wear as they sit for puja with their loved ones. Malti looks absolutely adorable in her tiny lehenga. Sharing these photos, Priyanka Chopra wrote a sweet caption too. It read, “Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer.. ॐ नमः शिवाय From ours to yours. Love and light (lamp emoji, folded hands emoji, red heart emoji) PS: missed u @siddharthchopra89”. Priyanka and Malti's trip to New York

In these photos, Malti can be seen taking in the view throw the window, and Priyanka looks at the one-year-old lovingly. She captioned the post, “Our first trip to the big (apple)”, followed by heart-eye and evil-eye emojis. Nick Jonas’ first Father’s Day

Priyanka shared this cute picture on last year’s Father’s Day. Nick Jonas can be seen holding little Malti as she tries to stand on the floor. While Malti wore a pair of white shoes with her initials written in black, Nick was seen wearing a pair that read, “MM’s Dad”. Adorable, isn’t it? Priyanka penned a heartfelt caption that read, “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more (red heart emoji)”. Priyanka Chopra’s first Mother’s Day

This sweet picture is from Mother’s Day 2022, when Nick and Priyanka shared about their roller-coaster journey with their newborn daughter at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick’s daughter was born a full trimester before her due date because of which, she had to be at the NICU for the first 100 days after her birth. In the caption Priyanka wrote, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.” She also thanked the doctors, nurses, and caretakers at Rady’s Hospital, La Jolla, and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles. She further wrote, “Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you (red heart emoji).” Recently, in an interview with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra opened up about life with Malti, the struggles with surrogacy, and the trolling that followed. She also shared details about her life with Nick Jonas. Click here and here to read about her revelations.

