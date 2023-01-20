Priyanka Chopra REVEALS why she opted for surrogacy: ‘I had medical complications’

Priyanka Chopra, the celebrated actress is currently enjoying her new role as a mother. The popular star and her husband, renowned actor-singer Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022. The global icon has been setting an example by handling both her personal life and acting career together like a boss. She is also active as an entrepreneur, and recently launched her haircare brand, recently. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra revealed why she opted for surrogacy. Priyanka Chopra about welcoming Malti Marie through surrogacy

In her interaction with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra revealed why she and her husband Nick Jonas decided to opt for surrogacy, to welcome their baby daughter. "I had medical complications," revealed the celebrated actress, who prefers to keep the circumstances that led to their decisions, strictly private. "This was a necessary step. And, I’m so grateful that I was in a position where I could do this," added Priyanka Chopra. The Matrix Resurrections actress also opened up about her surrogate, in her interview with Vogue. "Our surrogate was so generous. She is kind, lovely, and funny, and took care of this precious gift for us for six months," she said. "You don’t know me. You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, the public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were," said Priyanka Chopra as she revealed why she doesn't want to discuss her surrogacy journey.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to surrogacy controversies In her chat with Vogue, Priyanka Chopra also reacted to the controversies regarding her surrogacy. The actress, who revealed that she is not concerned about what people think of her, however, added that she can't handle it when the public targets her little daughter. "I’ve developed a tough hide when people talk about me. But it is so painful when they talk about my daughter. I’m like, ‘Keep her out of it.’ I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she’s not going to be the gossip," said Priyanka. "I have been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too," she added. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were brutally attacked by the netizens and even many famous personalities, for opting for surrogacy. The new mother was accused of 'outsourcing' her pregnancy and even 'renting' a womb and opting for a 'ready-made' baby. A popular writer even questioned Priyanka Chopra's intentions behind opting for surrogacy, and implied that the actress might not have the same maternal attachment to her daughter.

