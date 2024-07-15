Reba McEntire Teases Update On 'Recording' Theme Song For Her Upcoming Sitcom Happy's Place; DEETS

Reba McEntire will sing on Happy’s Place and revealed she’s working on the theme song. McEntire starred in six seasons of her sitcom Reba on the WB (later the CW). Out of its 127 episodes, it's the opening 29 seconds that have stayed popular in culture. With McEntire returning to TV with a new NBC sitcom, people wonder if the new show's theme song will be just as popular.k

Reba McEntire gets candid about working on the theme song

McEntire said at a promotional event for her upcoming show, "It’s written, and we’re recording it at the end of this month, hope you like it.” The theme song, I’m a Survivor, is a slightly changed version of a track she released in 2001. It's still popular on TikTok and Instagram, often parodied for its lyrics about “a single mom who works too hard.”

In Happy’s Place, McEntire plays Bobbie, who inherits her father’s restaurant. She is surprised to find out she has a new business partner, her half-sister Isabella, played by Belissa Escobedo, whom she didn’t know existed. McEntire will also perform on the show, as there’s a stage in the tavern where the series is set, reports Deadline.

Happy’s Place brings McEntire together again with her Reba producer Kevin Abbott and co-star Melissa Peterman. McEntire expressed at the opening event, “Ever since we stopped doing Reba, we’ve been looking for another project to do. I love the sitcom genre. Out of all the things I do, this is my favorite,” according to THR.

What's the difference between Reba and Happy's Place?

The creative team is where the similarities between the two shows end. Reba was about a mother of three (McEntire) whose husband left her for another woman (Peterman). Happy’s Place follows Bobbi (McEntire) after her father’s death, leading her to inherit a bar and a new business partner in the half-sister (Belissa Escobedo) she never knew she had.

Bobbi is described as a widow who has at least one job. While it’s not clear if she loves her kids and never stops, it’s safe to assume she’s a survivor, per THR.

The sitcom also features Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. Kevin Abbott is the writer and executive producer, along with Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Julie Abbott, and Reba McEntire. The show is produced by Universal Television, part of the Universal Studio Group.

Apart from Happy's Place, McEntire is also returning to The Voice as a coach. She mentioned that Season 26 coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg might make guest appearances on the sitcom.

Happy’s Place premieres on NBC on Friday, October 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

