Rihanna Breaks Silence on Revealing 3rd Pregnancy at Met Gala 2025: 'Not Too Overwhelmed...'

Amid many dazzling entries, it was surely the one delivered by Rihanna that surprised everyone. The singer and the star, who is also widely appreciated for her onscreen performances, came forth with a huge revelation. She revealed that she is pregnant and ready to bring a third member into the family.

At the highly acclaimed fashion event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Rihanna spoke about how she was feeling.

“I’m good, shockingly feeling okay,” the actress from Ocean’s 8 stated, talking to Entertainment Tonight during the Met Gala 2025.

Further shedding light on her emotions, Rihanna went on to add that she is not “too overwhelmed”. While she felt it initially, the If It’s Lovin’ That You Want singer stated that she feels tired now and is simply excited about her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, in case you are wondering about the future projects of the singer, the Love on the Brain songstress has a perfect reply for you.

While the 37-year-old has already revealed that she is pregnant, she is pretty sure that her health won't keep her away from hitting the studios once again and releasing R9.

"Maybe a couple videos," Rihanna stated to the outlet about her big plans ahead, also confirming, "but I can sing.”

Meanwhile, her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, who is also the father of her two kids, stated to the Associated Press during a video interview that he felt amazing about the news.

“We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy," he added.

For those who do not know, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 21 months.

