What Happens at Met Gala After Carpet Walk? Rihanna-ASAP Rocky's Sweet Moment to Lewis Hamilton's Speech, Check Out BTS Moments
Check out the what goes on inside the Met Gala as celebrities make their grand entrances walking the iconic MET museum steps.
Anna Wintour adds another successful Met Gala to her name as the host of the fashion biggest event since 1995. Met Gala 2025, which celebrates the importance of menswear and Black dandyism, has welcomed several A-listers to the steps of the MET museum on Monday.
This year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, celebrates "the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe," per the official MET museum website. Celebs such as Rihanna, Zendaya, Janelle Monae, Doja Cat, Diljit Dosanjh, Dapper Dan, and more understood the assignment as they walked the blue carpet in style.
Take a look at the Met Gala 2025 behind-the-scenes moments
Check out what goes on after the curtains fall at the Met Gala and the actual event begins with these behind-the-scenes pictures.
1. Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Colman Domingo - the Met Gala 2025 co-chairs take hosting duties very seriously
2. Doja Cat and Kim Kardashian engage in a friendly conversation
3. After sharing a passionate kiss in Taste music video, Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega reunite, looking ready for the tea
4. Regé-Jean Page embraces Ncuti Gatwa in a tight hug
5. Lewis Hamilton delivers his speech as co-chair of the Met Gala 2025
6. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna walk in style with Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys
Met Gala 2025 was streamed live on Vogue's YouTube Channel.
