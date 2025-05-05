Met Gala 2025: Did Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sabrina Carpenter, and More Just Confirm Attendance? Pre-Event Party Looks Spark Guestlist Rumors
Let's explore if stars including Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sabrina Carpenter will attend this year's Met Gala on May 5.
The anticipation to find out which celebrities will be attending the Met Gala is as high as ever. It seems that the probability of stars like Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, and Sabrina Carpenter attending is high.
According to Just Jared, Carpenter, Hathaway, Laura Harrier, and Ariana DeBose were among the famous guests at the Moda Operandi cocktail party, held at The Twenty Two Hotel in New York City on Saturday.
Other attendees included Dylan Mulvaney, Eva Chen, Adam Shulman, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Delaney Rowe, Coco Schiffer, and many others. The guests gathered to celebrate the launch of the Versace La Vacanza collection on Moda Operandi.
Lauren Santo Domingo and Donatella Versace reportedly hosted the star-studded event. Donatella took to Instagram and shared photos with Carpenter and Hathaway, captioning them: “What a gorgeous evening in New York with @thelsd and the @modaoperandi team celebrating the launch of @versace’s La Vacanza collection. See you at the Met tomorrow!!”
Apart from them, it is also safe to expect Rihanna to make an appearance on the iconic Met steps. The Daily Mail reported that the songstress was spotted with her beau, ASAP Rocky, along with Serena Williams, Pharrell Williams, Coleman Domingo, and James Corden, at Anna Wintour's home in New York City on Sunday.
This suggests she may attend the event, as she was reportedly present at the previously mentioned location, and her partner, A$AP Rocky, is serving as a co-chair for the Met Gala. Most importantly, Rihanna is a fashion icon—her presence at the Met Gala simply makes sense.
For those unfamiliar, this year’s Met Gala, taking place on May 5, is themed "Superfine: Tailoring Blake Style."
