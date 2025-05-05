Met Gala 2025: Did Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Sabrina Carpenter, and More Just Confirm Attendance? Pre-Event Party Looks Spark Guestlist Rumors

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Raid 2 Box Office Early Estimates Day 5: Ajay Devgn and Raj Kumar Gupta's film looks to net Rs 6.5 crore on Monday

Did Nicola Peltz Snub Victoria and David Beckham For Partying Without Her and Brooklyn Amid Feud With Brother Romeo? Here's What We Know

Here's Why THUNDERBOLTS* Star Lewis Pullman Thought He Would Miss Out on Void Role in Past

THUNDERBOLTS* Reveals Official Logo of The New Avengers; Check Out Marvel's Introduction of Famed Asterisk

Your Forma Episode 6: Echika And Bigga Attempt Bio-Hacking; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The Beginning After The End Episode 6: Arthur ‘Sees’ His Parents; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

David Beckham's 50th Birthday Party Shut Down at 3 AM; Find Out What Happened

The Last of Us Star Isabela Merced Reveals BTS Details of Dina and Ellie’s Intimate Scene; Drops New Season 3 Hints

Tamil comedian Goundamani’s wife Shanti's death: Senthil pays his last respects; Sathyaraj says 'my sister has passed away'