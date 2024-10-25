Rihanna Confirms 2025 Met Gala Appearance Alongside A$AP Rocky; Admits She's 'Concerned' About What To Wear

Rihanna has confirmed her attendance at the 2025 Met Gala alongside her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who was announced as a co-chair of the revered fashion event just a few weeks ago.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, October 24, Riri revealed that she doesn’t yet know her and the rapper’s exact fashion plan but confirmed she will surely walk the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts on May 5 in New York City.

“He didn’t tell me anything,” she said. “All we have planned is to be there.”

The Umbrella singer noted that while she isn’t worried about Rocky’s fashion game for the big day, she is definitely concerned about her own look. However, she added that she will have her partner’s help, as he always assists her in figuring out solutions for myriad challenges.

“I never ask him for help, but he’s always willing to help,” she explained, noting, “You can come to him even if you’re an opp and say, ‘Can you help me on my project, give me advice?’ And he will give you advice. I’ve seen it.”

ALSO READ: Met Gala And The Public Opinion: Here's Why We Think It Matters For Fashion's Biggest Night

The 2025 Met Gala co-chairs include Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour, alongside honorary chair LeBron James. The lot is a mix of Met Gala veterans and newcomers, set to honor the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Advertisement

According to Vogue, the showcase draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit will feature garments, paintings, photographs, and more—all exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th century to the present day. Miller will serve as a guest curator for the show, working alongside the Costume Institute Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton. According to her, dandyism can be defined as dressing “wisely and well.”

Rihanna is a Met Gala doyen in her own right, as the Fenty Beauty founder has delivered several iconic looks at the fashion event since her debut in 2009, when she wore an ethereal white Georges Chakra gown embellished with crystals. In 2018, she donned a Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano for the Heavenly Bodies theme, and in 2023, she opted for a white Maison Valentino gown with a long, sweeping train and a matching cape featuring textured rosettes.

Advertisement

A$AP Rocky has also made a handful of memorable Met Gala appearances since his debut in 2021 alongside Rihanna.

ALSO READ: Here Are 9 Most Shocking Met Gala Rules All Celebrities Must Follow