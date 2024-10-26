Rihanna Teases Plan For This Year's Halloween Costume: 'Just Trying To Do Something...'

Rihanna is letting the Halloween spirit take over her senses. The Fenty Beauty founder, 36, recently spoke to People at the Savage X Fenty Lavish Lace Collection Preview in Nordstrom and revealed her costume plans for the special occasion.

“I’m just trying to do something simple, easy, and maybe something I could do myself,” she said.

The Diamonds singer also believes many people will incorporate her lingerie line into their Halloween outfits because that’s when “you get to see the most lingerie outside.”

Riri shared her opinions on how undergarments should be styled, stating, “Lingerie, to me, should be worn anyway and anywhere that you want. Whether you want it to be seen on display outside of T-shirts, inside a jacket falling off, or just to be cozy or to have a little support, it doesn’t matter.”

Returning to her Halloween fashion, Rihanna—who shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 14 months, with partner A$AP Rocky—has made a memorable impact during the spooky season over the years. In 2018, the musician dressed as a skeleton for Rita Ora’s party at the Lalow in London, donning a corseted latex outfit with neon pink makeup covering her entire face. She elevated her look with a pair of sunglasses, leaving her voluminous wavy locks cascading down her back.

In 2014, she turned heads in a ninja turtle costume in New York City.

Speaking to People, the Umbrella crooner also shared insights about her day-to-day fashion as a mom of two. She, according to the publication, prefers wearing anything stretchy so she can easily bend down to pick up her kids. She also looks for materials that won’t scratch her or her little ones.

Elsewhere in her life as a diva, Rihanna is reportedly feeling the pressure of making fashion choices for the 2025 Met Gala, where Rocky is named co-chair. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, the singer confirmed her presence alongside her boyfriend at the prestigious fashion event but admitted she isn’t sure what she’ll wear.

Having delivered myriad iconic Met looks in the past, Riri will need to brainstorm seriously to try to beat the high bar she has set for herself as a fashion veteran over the years.

