Royal Park Charity Announces Plans To Celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 100th Birthday; Find Out What They Revealed

In anticipation of the 100 years since the birth of Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, a new garden has been planned to be developed in the Regent’s Park in London. On August 6, the Royal Parks charity stated that they got permission to establish this unique memorial.

The garden is planned to be created in the area of the plant nursery which is currently closed; the opening of the new garden is planned for 2026. It will include a wildlife pond in a circular shape, a central thoroughfare with a ramp allowing for a viewing platform over the pond, and a flower garden that will contain plants significant to the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth who died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, was the longest-serving British monarch and would have been 100 years in April 2026.

Senior Landscape Project Manager Matthew Halsall said in a recent behind-the-scenes video that the construction of the new garden from the unused growing area is progressing, featuring “gray to green.” The garden is created by the HTA Design LLP and supported by horticulturist Dr. Noel Kingsbury and Tate + Co architects to match the historic gardens of Regent’s Park while introducing new sustainability solutions.

One interesting facet of the garden will be the transformation of a redundant water tower into a platform that is wheelchair accessible to oversee the garden. This repurposed tower will also be able to provide shelter to birds, bats, and other forms of wildlife. The garden is planned to provide more habitats in the park with nectar sources, meadows, wooded areas, and hedges.

It also incorporates sustainability measures which include the intention to reuse steel from the old greenhouse for constructing new structures like a pergola and also to crush the concrete to be used as growing media once it is demolished.

Advertisement

The Telegraph has reported that the garden will be dedicated to the memory of Queen Elizabeth and will contain lily-of-the-valley, which is the monarch’s favorite flower. This flower was notably included in her coronation bouquet in 1953, alongside orchids from England, stephanotis from Scotland, orchids from Wales, and carnations from Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Andrew Scattergood, Chief Executive of the Royal Parks said that he was optimistic concerning the planning permission for the new garden. He stressed the fact that people will be able to escape from the bustle of the city within the garden and it will be open to all the citizens. The construction of two acres of biodiverse parkland should offer a new space to get to know and appreciate and possibly rehabilitate.

Previous strategies for the memorial garden in honor of Queen Elizabeth was to engage the public through sessions that were to be conducted in January. Regent’s Park, located approximately 4.3 km from Buckingham Place, belongs to the charity ‘The Royal Parks which includes such famous parks in London as Hyde Park and Kensington Garden.

Advertisement

King Charles has been the patron of Royal Parks since 2017, which is the charity began in July 2017 to manage the green space consisting of 5,000 acres of parkland in London. Conservation is among the charity positions he maintained after ascending to the throne upon his mother’s death about two and half years ago.

A garden tribute is particularly appropriate to Queen Elizabeth, for the Royal Horticultural Society she served as patron for 70 years and the Chelsea Flower Show she visited numerous 50-plus times throughout her long reign. She also visited in May 2022 for the final visit and she took a tour of the show in a golf cart.

ALSO READ: Fast And The Furious XI: Renewed? Latest Updates, Expected Plot & More To Know