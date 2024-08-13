Sabrina Carpenter and Kacey Musgraves Surprise with Collaboration at Outside Lands Festival to Cover Iconic Song

Outside Lands this year was the place where Sabrina Carpenter surprised her fans by appearing in the headliner showcase. At the festival in San Francisco, which took place on August 10, the 25-year-old singer invited Kacey Musgraves on stage. Namely, they sang a song from Nancy Sinatra’s 1966 hit list, These Boots Are Made for Walkin. The unplanned duet made the audience happy and became an additional bonus to the festival.

During the Outside Lands performance, fans recorded the performance of Sabrina Carpenter, who, in a high-pitched voice and with excitement, told the audience of a surprise. You see, she announced, "Okay, Bay Area, I have a surprise for you. Do you want it?" She added, "Well, I do have a surprise, and it’s honestly more for me than it is for you, but I think you’ll enjoy it as well."

Carpenter continued with expressing her love for Kacey Musgraves, where she mentioned that, "There’s an artist that I’ve just loved for my entire life, and she is just so remarkable in so many ways, and her voice has just taken me through so much of my life in so many pivotal moments, and she means the world to me. And somehow she cleared her schedule to be here with us tonight."

As Kacey Musgraves came to the stage to join Sabrina Carpenter, both singers first hugged each other, which briefly seized the singing session before they began to sing enthusiastically. Musgraves wore a white form-fitting mini dress with silver accents and heels, while Carpenter wore a similar style dress covered with sequins and with knee high boots and a tambourine.

After their rendition of These Boots Are Made for Walkin, Carpenter expressed her excitement to the crowd, saying, "Guys, that was so cool. That was like a dream."

Musgraves also shared her appreciation on Instagram, posting photos from their performance with the caption, "We were working late ‘cause we are singers. Last night was a short n sweet little dream ily @sabrinacarpenter. Thanks for having meeee."

During Sabrina Carpenter's Outside Lands set, which took over from Tyler, the Creator, after his cancellation, the pop star delighted fans with a mix of her hits, including Tornado Warnings, Nonsense, Feather, and her viral track Espresso.

The following day, Carpenter took to Instagram to reflect on her festival debut as a headliner, sharing photos from her performance and writing, "headlined @outsidelands :o. thank you to everyone who came. A special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me :’)."

She added, "And thank you to my whole team and crew. All the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage, I love you all so much."

Carpenter's next big move is her Short n Sweet headlining tour, kicking off in Columbus, Ohio, on September 23. The tour will travel through cities like Toronto, New York City, Chicago, Nashville, Orlando, and Portland and wrap up in Los Angeles on November 15.

