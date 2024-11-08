Grammys 2025: Sabrina Carpenter And Chappell Roan Bag Six Nominations; Receive Nods In Major Four Categories

Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan have managed to bag six nominations in the Grammy nominations list, released on Friday, November 8. The musicians equalled Taylor Swift, who too has been standing at six nods.

Carpenter and Roan have also received nominations in four major categories, which include Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Apart from the artists above, Billie Eilish, too, has been standing on the same pedestal by leading the race from the major categories.

Roan and the Espresso crooner have been two of the most popular artists in recent times, with both of them being nominated in the highest categories an artist can ever race in.

Moreover, if any of the two artists go on to win the prize in all three categories, it will be the first time since 1981 that a musician will create a record of clean sweep. The record is still held by the freshman, Christopher Cross, who managed to take the trophies home for his album, Sailing.

Meanwhile, the nominations list has been led by Beyonce, who has received 11 nominations. She is followed by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and Charli XCX.

ALSO READ: Chappell Roan Reveals Severe Depression Diagnosis Amid Meteoric Rise To Stardom: 'Don’t Know What’s Going On'

The Grammy Award ceremony is set to open on February 1, and it would be interesting to see if Beyonce can lead the way by grabbing the maximum number of prizes, or will the other artists, including Swift, Roan, and Carpenter, take the center stage by getting their hands on the highest number of trophies.

Advertisement

In the Grammy 2024, the Anti-Hero singer managed to grab her 13th Grammy and had even announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. The album, meanwhile, has managed to break several records.

As for Carpenter, the young musician has been nominated for her album Short n’ Sweet and the hit track, Espresso.

Chappell Roan, on the other hand, stands on the same platform for The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess and the hit song, Good Luck, Babe.

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter Talks Manifesting Her Destiny: 'I Always Knew This Was My Path'