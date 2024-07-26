Practical Magic 2 In Development With Returning Stars And Original Writer; Deets HERE

Practical Magic 2 is in good hands. The anticipated sequel to the 1998 fantasy-comedy was previously confirmed to be in the works, with original stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman also returning as the Owen sisters after nearly three decades.

The latest update on the Practical Magic sequel hints positively towards its potential success as a talented writer from the original team was added to the mix.

An original writer will return to pen Practical Magic 2

Oscar-winning writer, Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the screenplay for 1998’s Practical Magic, confirmed that he will be stepping up to pen the sequel by Warner Bros. He made the official announcement during the Producers on Producing panel at the San Diego Comic-Con, per Collider.

Goldsman will be responsible for the long-awaited sequel to live up to its source, Alice Hoffman’s book, the Practical Magic book, and the original installment directed by Griffin Dunne.

Hence, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman will reprise as Sally and Gillian, who shall continue the journey of the Owen witches. Kidman previously hinted that there’s “a lot more to tell” about the new film's storyline, per ComicBook.

Producer Denise Di Novi teased that Practical Magic 2 will likely follow the narrative of the fourth book from Hoffman’s book series. Published in 2021, The Book of Magic is the only direct follow-up to the original Practical Magic book and will revolve around three generations of the Owens women striving to dispel the curse that has kept them from finding love for over 300 years.

Advertisement

The Practical Magic 2 storyline will tread carefully to fulfill fans from both, the books and film, while also staying relevant to the chronology of events. "We’re not going to reinvent the wheel," Di Novi suggested.

Speaking of the expected release window, she revealed that the sequel will more likely materialize in 2025, unsure when, since the film is only in its early developmental phase. The sequel is also due to onboard a director.

Goldsman’s inclusion in Practical Magic 2 is a relief given his former experience with the franchise and his celebrated writing career. He won an Oscar for writing the screenplay for A Beautiful Mind, in addition to collaborating in Batman Forever, Cinderella Man, and recently, Tom Holland’s Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room.

What is Practical Magic about?

1998’s Practical Magic revolves around two witch sisters, Sally and Gillian Owens, who are raised by their witch aunts, Frances and Jet, following the death of their parents. Though polar opposites, the sisters share a special bond and navigate their young lives while living at the Owens family house, tucked on an island off the Massachusetts coast.

Advertisement

Eventually, the Owens sisters realize they have been passed down magical powers and the rumors about their witch ancestry turn out to be true. Yet, that’s not the biggest challenge as they are bound by an age-old curse that prevents them from finding long-lasting love. Despite trying hard, the Owen sisters' partners somehow meet their fatal end leaving Sally and Gillian looking for answers.

The cast also featured Alexandra Artrip, Evan Rachel Wood, Stockard Channing, Aidan Quinn, Dianne West, Camilla Belle, and others. While Bullock and Kidman are officially reprising their roles, there hasn’t been news about the rest of the cast reuniting with them.

ALSO READ: Nicole Kidman Confirms She's Ready To Reunite With Sandra Bullock For Practical Magic Sequel: 'There's A Lot More To Tell...'