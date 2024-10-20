Saturday Night Live: Alec Baldwin Transforms Into THIS TV Personality For Kamala Harris Spoof

Apart from playing Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin once again created an iconic impression on Saturday Night Live’s latest episode. It was none other than Fox News’s Bret Baier. The episode created a spoof of a recent interview between the journalist and Kamala Harris.

In the SNL episode, aired on October 19, after being introduced, Harris played by Maya Rudolph, says that the “pleasure” was neither of theirs.

Baldwin, in his character, says that when he interviewed President Trump, his first question was about the important problems their nation is facing, but to her, Baier's question was about the exact number of “murderers” she let loose in the country.

The two hilariously go back and forth while not letting each other finish their sentences, which was mirrored from the actual interview. At one post in the sketch, Rudolph asks if she could finish what she was saying. To which Baldwin says that he was asking her to. Rudolph responds by saying to him that he had to hear her out.

Then Baldwin reacts by saying that he could not because he was speaking. After this, she asks when will he pause. Then he says that maybe when he goes to bed.

The spoof also references the Vice President’s real-life prosecution of international cartels. In the sketch, Rudolph’s Harris says that if she was in Breaking Bad, the show would have concluded in just three episodes.

Further in the sketch, Baldwin’s Baier accuses Rudolph’s Harris that she dissed the former president’s supporters by saying to them, “Are they morons? Slack-jaws? Stump-humpers? Cross-eyed meatheads?” She answers by saying that he was attempting very hard to make her say something that was “bad.”

She asked him to move on after he accused her of calling Trump supporters fat. He asks “So you’re not denying that they’re fat?” to which she responds with “Oh, my dear god!”

He says that she looked “very sexy” when she was angry. To which she acknowledges that she did.

The sketch later ends with Baldwin’s Baier asking Rudolph’s Harris why should the public vote for her. But as she attempts to give an answer, he keeps on cutting her off. Later on, she gave a sigh and asked that before she went, if could she just say the thing she had been attempting to say the entire time.

Rudolph goes on to deliver the iconic SNL line, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!” This episode, included in its 50th season, has been well-received online, with fans expressing their appreciation for the return of talented performers like Baldwin and Rudolph.

