Selena Gomez Rocks Cowboy Hat at Beyoncé’s Tour, Shows Off Engagement Ring from Benny Blanco, See Pic

Rare Beauty billionaire Selena Gomez is making sure to support Queen Bey as she attends Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour in full glam, and of course, the marquise diamond engagement ring from Benny Blanco.

On May 25, Gomez took to her Instagram story to share a black and white glimpse of her concert look. It consisted of hoop earrings, strikingly bold lips, a cowboy hat with the Halo singer's tour title imprinted on it, and last but not least, her engagement ring.

Last year, the musician and actress announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco in an Instagram carousel. The Lose You To Love Me singer made the whole world jealous, revealing her 6-carat oval marquise diamond engagement ring in December 2024.

What makes the ring so special for Gomez is that she has "always dreamed" of a marquise ring, per a February 2025 conversation with Interview magazine, ever since she sang, "I'm a marquise diamond," in her 2015 hit Good For You.

Gomez likely attended the MetLife Stadium concert in East Rutherford, which was one of Beyoncé's stops as part of her ongoing Cowboy Carter tour. "To the queen B we praise," she captioned her post.

Fans showered Gomez with praise as soon as the picture went viral. Some noted how the former Disney Channel star has always been vocal about her support for fellow artists such as Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, as well as Beyoncé.

One fan exclaimed with joy, "Two Texan queens!" referring to Selena Gomez and the Lemonade singer. Another wrote on X, "Continuously showing love to ariana, taylor, and bey. how could you not love her!"

Meanwhile, Queen B is set to perform in East Rutherford at the MetLife Stadium on May 28 and May 29 as well. She is set to grace several cities across the US, such as Houston and Atlanta, among others. Additionally, she will perform in France and England.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour, which began on April 28, 2025, will come to a close on July 26 in Paradise.

