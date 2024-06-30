Shannen Doherty Reveals Ex's Cheating Scandal Left Her In A 'Dark Place'; Shares She's 'Completely Recovered'

Shannen Doherty revealed how upsetting it was for her to learn about her ex-husband's adultery. She said that she needed some time to reflect on all that had transpired and come to grips with it. She recently said that she felt she was fully beyond the mental pain it had caused her.

Doherty, 53, spoke with host Kelly Ripa on the most recent Let's Talk Off Camera podcast episode. The topic of conversation was the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's divorce. She claimed that learning that her former spouse, Kurt Iswarienko, had an affair had put her on a difficult path.

Shannen Doherty reflects on personal challenges

The woman stated that after learning she had been in a very dark place. This was for about nine months. She recounted having brain surgery. She describes it as a horrific tragedy after learning she no longer had affection for him. She had only recently fully recovered.

She also stated that she did not have a clear view of her future because she was still going through divorce proceedings, particularly regarding dating again. She indicated that she had no idea where she was with dating and that she was still battling for a divorce.

PEOPLE's request for comment from Iswarienko's representative was not immediately answered.

Shannen Doherty has previously spoken candidly about her extramarital experiences on her podcast, Let's Be Clear. She elaborated on the complexities of relationships. This includes a recent revelation in which she attributed her decision. In this decision, she was told to have an affair to feel disrespected by a specific person.

Regarding her anonymous ex, she said, "What I don't understand and can never grasp is why someone believes they don't owe you basic human respect." She was clearly confused. Looking back at previous exchanges, she remembered the turbulence in her emotions when she realized she was in more than just a casual relationship. It was amazing to her how much it looked like an affair.

Doherty's divorce challenges amid health struggles

This week, Doherty gave a podcast update on her divorce from Iswarienko. The Charmed actress revealed that the process has been made much more difficult by her persistent health problems, highlighting the severe effects of her fatal stage 4 breast cancer that has spread to her bones.

The woman stated that divorce was indeed difficult. It was especially when there was true love involved. After being married for 11 years, Doherty filed for divorce in April 2023. She and the well-known photographer have been negotiating spousal support. This was according to recent records. In it, Doherty further stated in the petition that her ex was not assisting attorneys.

Shannen stated that Kurt was unfairly extending their divorce process. This was done in the hopes that she would die before he had to pay her debts. Katherine Heersema, Kurt's attorney, refuted Shannen's claims.

Kurt made it pretty clear that he did not intend to wait for Shannen to die. She made it clear that Kurt wanted Shannen to get the best possible results. This was mainly expected from the legal system. Heersema emphasized Kurt's dedication to reaching a just divorce settlement. It also made sure that both parties could move on from the circumstance.

