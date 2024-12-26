‘She Was Truly Touched’: Kate Middleton Shares Emotional Moments With People Amid Taking Her Christmas Day Walk

Kate Middleton, along with Prince William and her three kids, attended the traditional Christmas Day walk. The Princess of Wales waved and shared conversations with the people around her, who had gathered to greet the members of the royal family.

While taking the walk with her 6-year-old, who held her hand, Middleton felt emotional and touched by the love she received from her well-wishers.

Louis Beauchamp, a teacher from Paris who attended the Christmas Walk celebrations, revealed to a media portal that Princess Kate looked content and emotional as she warmly accepted flowers and interacted with the children waiting for her outside the church.

During her meeting with the public, Middleton, at one point, shouted, “I think I’ve lost my family!” after realizing that she had been left behind by the rest of her family during the walkabout.

Further opening up about the Duchess of Cornwall’s interaction with the people, Beauchamp claimed, “I had an unforgettable interaction with Catherine.”

He continued, "She told me she was trying to get her kids to speak more French and urged me to keep up the hard work with my students." Moreover, the French native stated, “Unfortunately, when she announced she was suffering from cancer, I knew we would not be seeing her in public for a very long time.”

“Sandringham was the best opportunity for me. So, I booked a trip and went there to show I was still there to support her and always will,” the teacher concluded.

Apart from speaking highly of the royal family member, Beauchamp also brought Middleton a special gift. He presented the princess with a scarf made in Morocco. The mother of three was quite happy to receive the gift.

“She thanked me very much and said it was wonderful and so kind of me to have come again,” revealed the teacher. He further added, “She was as genuine and close to people as I remembered. She seemed so happy to be with us again. You could tell she was truly touched.”

Kate Middleton had a comparatively tough year as she battled cancer.

