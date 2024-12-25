Kate Middleton Joins Royal Family Members For Christmas Day Walk Amid Completing Chemotherapy Sessions

Kate Middleton stepped out for the annual Christmas walk alongside Prince William and their three kids. After marking the hardest year, the Princess of Wales shared smiles and laughs and waved at the public as she walked towards the St. Mary Magdalene church in a cherished Christmas tradition. Middleton and Prince William were also joined by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The princess walked holding her youngest son’s hand while donning a green coat, marking the festivities. The family members, except for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, will be celebrating Christmas at the Sandringham estate.

Following the church services, Princess Kate went on to accept flowers from the public and interacted with the children. The annual walk holds importance for the Duchess of Cornwall, as for the majority of the year she has stayed away from the spotlight amidst her cancer treatment.

Middleton announced her diagnosis in March and since then has prioritized herself and her health over the royal duties. In September, sharing a heartfelt video of herself with the family, she announced that she has completed her chemotherapy cycles but still needs to take precautions.

Opening up on having a tough year, the princess shared with the audience at her Christmas concert last month that she “didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had... the unplanned.” The mother of three further added, “But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times, and many who are here today.”

Previously, reflecting on his year, the Prince of Wales said that 2024 has been "the hardest year in my life." He went on to add, "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life...I'm so proud of my wife; I'm proud of my father for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal.”

Apart from Kate Middleton, King Charles too has been battling with cancer.

