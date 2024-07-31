'Nothing A Stapler Can't Fix': Hoda Kotb Shows How She Handled Wardrobe Malfunction At Paris Olympics 2024 Like A Pro

Surrounded by millions of audience, esteemed celebrities and extraordinary athletes is no pressure for Paris Olympics 2024 co-host Hoda Kotb as she handled a crisis like a pro! Like every attendee at the grand event, Kotb brought her fashion A-game with multiple designers outfit changes, but she faced a tiny blip when one of her dresses ripped!

Hoda Kotb fixed her wardrobe malfunction like a pro

The Today Show journalist was present at the 2024 Paris Olympics covering the event with Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Willie Geist and Craig Melvin. Amidst the hustle-bustle, Kotb ripped her yellow dress at the seam.

However, she didn’t flinch at the crisis and with the help of a Today show staff member, she found a quick fix for the mishap—a stapler! The staff member stapled the ripped area of the dress which Kotb later covered by adjusting her belt and it was as good as new!

She shared a video of the whole fiasco on her instagram and captioned it “Wardrobe malfunction — nothing that a stapler can't fix!”

Kotb’s fashion parade at Paris Olympics

The talk show host left no stone unturned with her fashionable fits for the grand event! On July 25, she stepped out for the Pre-Olympics party co-hosted by Vogue at Fondation Louis Vuitton, wearing a belted one-shoulder black jumpsuit with a flowy sheer sleeve.

At the grand opening ceremony, she twinned in white with her co-host Savannah Guthrie. Later, they attended the Ralph Lauren’s Team USA party, in glamorous outfits. Kotb opted for a champagne sequin tank top and wide-leg trousers while Guthrie rocked a blue floral-print dress.

Although Kotb’s children were not with her at the event, they shared the sporting spirit and supported team USA from home. The mother of two shared pictures of her little ones adorable unitards with the American flag colors. “Team USA cheerleaders at home!” she wrote in the caption.

