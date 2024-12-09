SNL Spoofs Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan Biopic With Red-Carpet Hijinks And Brat Summer Jokes

Saturday Night Live (SNL) turned its comedic spotlight on the highly anticipated Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown during its latest episode. The film, starring Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, is set to release on Christmas Day. The sketch humorously portrayed the red-carpet premiere of the film, packed with quirky celebrity impersonations and witty commentary on trending topics.

Chloe Fineman portrayed Chalamet in the sketch, adding a playful twist with a reference to the Brat Summer trend inspired by Charli XCX. "Oh, man, it was crazy. Nuts," exclaimed Fineman as Chalamet, describing their fictional summer escapades.

The humorous tone continued as a fictional Buzzfeed reporter covering the red-carpet event excitedly introduced James Austin Johnson's Bob Dylan. “Oh, my god. Icon alert! Here comes Mr. Bob Dylan himself,” the reporter gushed.

When asked if he, too, had a Brat Summer, Dylan, known for his gravelly voice, seemed confused. "What?" he asked. The reporter repeated, A Brat Summer. While misinterpreting the term as bratwurst, Dylan responded, “I love this guy! But all this sausage talk has awoken my hunger. I hear there’s a hot bar at the end of this, so if you’ll excuse me.”

As the sketch unfolded, Bruce Springsteen joined Dylan on the red carpet. Springsteen, portrayed by another cast member, joked about enjoying the event. “Baby, I was born to watch this movie,” crooned the faux Boss, nodding to his hit song Born to Run.

When Dylan inquired about Springsteen’s experience with the hot bar, Springsteen quipped that the vibes might be small, but the flavor’s big.

Springsteen also poked fun at his fictional upbringing, referencing Chalamet's recent role in Wonka. He said he like that Wonka picture. He added that he grew up in a chocolate factory town. "I ‘member the day they led it down. Pops came home drunk. Mama ran off with an Oompa Loompa. But of course, like all my stories, that’s not true.”

The red carpet hilarity continued as Bono joined the fictional scene. When asked if he had a Brat Summer, Bono replied with a serious tone, saying that he didn’t have one. He added that he could not possibly because of the sweltering heat brought on by climate change. He said we must act now.

Bono humorously referenced climate change in a holiday Netflix film, adding that he had just seen a documentary about the devastating effects of global warming, and it was called Hot Frosty.

The episode was hosted by Paul Mescal, known for his role in Gladiator II, marking his SNL hosting debut. Musical guest Shaboozey also delivered a lively performance during the show.

