'Somebody Help Me': Love Island USA Winners Serena and Kordell Are Officialy Dating

The reigning Love Island USA winners are officially a couple. On Tuesday, August 6, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham announced their new relationship status after a romantic dinner date.

Kordell, 22, shared a video on Instagram Stories, tagging Serena, 24, and wrote, "I just asked her out y'all, she said yes," adding, "Somebody help me."

Serena, 24, shared a mini vlog of their dinner date at Twelve Twelve in Santa Monica on TikTok. The video captured their special night after they were crowned winners of Love Island USA season 6 last month.

At the start of the video, a cameraman was seen in front of their table as the couple entered the restaurant, suggesting the date might be filmed for the upcoming Love Island USA Reunion.

After documenting their dinner and club time, Serena ended the video by sharing the most important part of the date.

Kordell said, "I asked her out," and Serena added, "He asked if he could be my boyfriend."

Kordell joked that she said no, but Serena excitedly announced, "I got a boyfriend, guys." In the TikTok caption, she teased a surprise at the end of the video and called Kordell "my man my man my man."

After winning season 6 of the Peacock series, Serena and Kordell discussed their future plans with PEOPLE. Serena said, "I don't think distance will be an issue for us."

Advertisement

Kordell agreed, "Distance is not an issue. I can make it happen and plan on moving to Los Angeles soon."

Kordell said he was excited about spending time together, going out, and doing the things we planned.

He added that he would move from Dallas to L.A. when Serena is ready. "I want her to have as much time as she needs," he said, "and I don't want to rush anything." Love Island USA season 6 is now streaming on Peacock.

ALSO READ: Rapper Nelly Arrested For Ecstasy Possession And Lack Of Insurance; His Lawyer Denies Drug Allegations