Space Cadet Ending Explained: What Happens To Rex?

Emma Roberts stars in Amazon Prime Video’s latest space travel flick that premiered on the U.S. Independence Day. And rightly so, as the movie is a cheering take on going after one’s dreams no matter the circumstance.

Helmed by Liz W. Garcia, the dramedy follows the leading character, Rex, who strives to fulfill her lifelong dream of going to space but is bogged down by life’s challenges. Space Cadet abstains from getting into the scientific details to get through the bigger idea of achieving big dreams with lighthearted twists and turns in Rex’s story.

What happens to Rex in Space Cadet ending?

Space Cadet revolves around Tiffany Simpson a.k.a Rex played by Emma Roberts, who makes ends meet by working as a bartender, crocodile wrestler, if that’s a thing, and other odd jobs. Despite the mundanity of her life, Rex has managed to retain her dream of being an astronaut and suddenly decides to pursue it.

The Florida party girl takes a big leap of faith and applies to a new NASA space-training program that will send Astronaut Candidates or As-Cans, to space.

The backstory shows Rex as a blooming genius who shares the dream of going to space one day with her mother. She later dies of cancer, and Rex is left with no option but to take care of her father.

Rex’s application is selected by NASA after her best friend, Nadine played by Poppy Liu, embellishes Rex’s underqualified resume. She does not inform Rex until later when the authorities find out about the manipulation and kick her out of the space program.

Thrilled by the opportunity that brings her a step closer to her dream, Rex is willing to learn and do what it takes to become an As-Can. She even gets selected in the final five, that is, before she is labeled as a fraud.

However, after the As-Cans get stuck in an international space station and with their lives at stake, Rex vouches for a life-saving escapade. She is finally sent to space, with her roommate Violet Marie, to bedazzle the debris on the stuck spaceship and save the day.

On the romantic side, Rex sparks a romance with Tom Hopper’s Dr. Logan O’Leary. He is a highly focused space scientist and supervises the As-Cans during the program. Rex persistently hits on him and they almost kiss while enjoying at a bar. After the plot twist on Rex’s fake qualifications getting caught, Logan is estranged and heartbroken by her actions. In the end, the duo reconcile into a happily ever after.

Meanwhile, Rex finds a friend in her nervous and underconfident roommate, Violet Marrie played by Kuhoo Verma. They both stumble and struggle through the program until Violet is quietly let go. Knowing Rex’s big secret, Violet feels unfair that despite her lies she got selected.

During the final rescue mission, Rex seeks Violet to accompany and help her through the endeavor. Later, the duo opened up a space camp for children so that no one missed out on their dream of space travel.

The film also stars Desi Lydic, Gabriella Union, Sebastian Yatra, Andrew Call, Sam Robards, and Drew Powell alongside Roberts, Liu, Hopper and Verma.

Emma Roberts fell in love with the Space Cadet script

Emma Roberts is coming fresh off her Madame Webb flop from earlier this year and feels her new movie will be targeted by critics once again. Nevertheless, the 33-year-old star is hardly bothered about the reception and is proud of her work.

“It’s better to be earnest and do your best and be proud of what you do, no matter the reception,” Roberts revealed in the Just For Variety podcast.

The Nickelodeon alum was impressed by the unconcerned and fresh storyline of Space Cadet as it reminded her of the movies and shows she’d watched as a teenager. “I just fell so in love with it,” she said while adding many of her recent scripts were dark and depressing. Hence, a fun and light movie was all that Roberts needed at the moment, per the source.

She also opened up about her role as a producer on the movie’s sets. She called out the critics' quick judgment on movies since it takes “months and years of blood, sweat, tears” to produce one.

Speaking from her experience as a producer, the American Horror Story star pointed out that while it’s easy to criticize the projects, the fact that people can watch it is a success in itself.

Space Cadet premiered on 4 July 2024 and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

