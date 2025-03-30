Sydney Sweeney Seen Hanging Out With Former Co-Star Glen Powell After Calling Off Wedding With Jonathan Davino; Find Out More

Sydney Sweeney surprised everyone when she called off her wedding with her partner Jonathan Davino. The low-key couple was linked together all the way back in 2018, but the duo was rarely ever seen together, and hardly posted about each other online. It was rumored that they got engaged back in 2022 when the actress was seen wearing a shiny rock on her left ring finger but after that things were mostly hush-hush until the news of Euphoria star canceling the wedding.

Now from the looks of it, the White Lotus alum is finding respite in friends, after she was seen hanging out with Anyone but You co-star Glen Powell, with a bunch of other people in Dallas. Reportedly Sydney Sweeney is in the state to attend Powell's sister's wedding, and the two were present at what seemed to be a rehearsal dinner at Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex as per Instagram page deuxmoi.

Powell and Sweeney had sparked romance rumors all the way back in 2023 when they were on a promotion tour for their film, Anyone but You. But once the movie was out of the way, from the look of it, the two stayed good friends.

Sweeney called off her wedding last week and since then reports have been coming out about their "rocky" relationship. A source told People Magazine, that "things have been rocky for a long time" between the duo. Another source who talked to Mail Online confirmed it saying, "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split."

However, as per the insider, the couple isn't giving up on their relationship yet. "Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now."

To know what happens next with the lovebirds, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.