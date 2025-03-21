Here’s How Sydney Sweeney Turned Reddit Story into a Movie Project in I Pretended To Be A Missing Girl
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is both starring in and producing the upcoming Warner Bros. thriller I Pretended To Be A Missing Girl.
Sydney Sweeney is expanding her role in Hollywood, not just as an actress but also as a producer. The Euphoria and Anyone But You star is set to lead and produce I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl, an upcoming thriller at Warner Bros. The film is based on a short story by Joe Cote that first gained attention on Reddit, and it will be adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, Dune).
The gripping plot follows a drifter who poses as a missing girl to deceive and rob the girl’s family—only to realize she has made a devastating mistake. The project, developed under Sweeney’s production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, is being produced alongside Roy Lee and Steven Schneider of Vertigo, as well as Trevor Engelson and Aaron Folbe from Underground.
Sweeney has been making a name for herself as a producer, taking a hands-on approach to her projects. She was an executive producer on Anyone But You, which grossed over $220 million globally, and she also led the production of Immaculate, a horror thriller that premiered at SXSW.
Beyond I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl, Sweeney is also producing Scandalous!, in which she portrays Hollywood icon Kim Novak and David Michôd’s upcoming biopic about female boxing champion Christy Martin. Additionally, she serves as an executive producer on The Housemaid, where she stars alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.
Next up, Sweeney will appear in Echo Valley, an Apple TV+ thriller featuring Julianne Moore, Kyle MacLachlan, and Domhnall Gleeson.
With I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl, Sweeney continues to cement her status as a powerhouse in Hollywood, balancing high-profile acting roles with ambitious producing ventures. As she takes on this latest psychological thriller, fans can expect another bold and gripping performance from the rising star.