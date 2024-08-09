TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to substance.

Rapper Nelly was detained early on Wednesday at a casino in the St. Louis region after illicit ecstasy pills were discovered on the rapper, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. Nelly's attorney, Rosenblum, released a statement to PEOPLE addressing the rapper's arrest on Wednesday.

The statement read, "Mr. Haynes was not charged with drug possession. He was arrested for 'No Proof of Insurance' from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he received no notice."

Rosenblum stated that Nelly was targeted by an overzealous, out-of-line officer on Wednesday after winning several jackpots at a nearby St. Louis casino that the Hot in Herre rapper frequently visits. The officer's name has not yet been made public.

"The lawyer said that the officer felt compelled to check for warrants without a reason, rather than merely overseeing the transfer of Mr. Haynes' earnings," the statement said. According to the statement, the officer advised Mr. Haynes that a background check is required when a player wins more than a particular sum.

The lawyer said that Nelly knew this to be untrue. Nelly had previously won multiple jackpots for similar or greater amounts, including one just a week prior without [incident] or a background check.

Then, according to him, the arresting officer searched Mr. Haynes' personal belongings without a warrant and claimed to have found the alleged ecstasy there. The attorney said that in a comparable situation, any other citizen would have been told to address it and allowed to go on their way for failing to produce identification as evidence of insurance.

The Grammy-winning rapper was initially arrested on one count of possession of an illegal substance for reportedly possessing four ecstasy pills and one charge of no insurance, according to his arrest record accessed by PEOPLE. He was detained by police and was later released.

Nelly, whose birth name is Cornell Haynes II, was cited in June 2018 in Maryland Heights for operating a car without the required proof of insurance, according to online court documents from Missouri. A warrant was issued by a judge in December 2023, and it is still in effect.

Nelly is a three-time Grammy Award winner with a remarkable music career. He has nine Billboard Music Awards and four No. 1 hits. He recently completed his run of shows as Janet Jackson's special guest on her tour.

