Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Savor Time Off with Travel and Late-Night Dinners

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spending some quiet time away from the spotlight, as per Us Weekly. The couple has been keeping a low profile in Kansas City following Kelce’s Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in February. Kelce is currently in his offseason, while Swift is on a break after finishing her Eras Tour in December 2024.

“They’ve been laying low in Kansas City,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that they are taking it easy. According to Us Weekly, the couple has also taken time to travel, including a ski trip to Park City. “They’ve been spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit,” another source said.

Recently, Swift and Kelce were seen in New York City, where they dined with friends at Crane Club on March 13. As per an eyewitness who spoke to Us Weekly, Kelce arrived first with four friends, and Swift joined them at 11 p.m. The group, which included seven people in total, stayed until 3 a.m.

“They were all laughing and having a great time,” the source noted. Swift and Kelce were reportedly affectionate throughout the evening, with Kelce keeping his arm around her.

Swift and Kelce have been together since summer 2023 after Kelce publicly shared on his New Heights podcast that he had wanted to meet her at one of her concerts. According to TIME, Swift later called Kelce’s story “metal as hell” and reached out privately. They made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2023 when she attended a Kansas City Chiefs game.

Despite the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss last month, Swift has been offering Kelce emotional support. “She is trying to be there for him as much as possible,” a source told Us Weekly in February.

As per Us Weekly, the couple’s close friends are hopeful for an engagement in the near future. “They’re so in love,” an insider shared. For now, Swift and Kelce are enjoying their time together before returning to their busy schedules.