Taylor Swift NOT the Reason for Travis Kelce Dropping Retirement Plan? Rashee Rice Dishes on His Alleged Contribution in Getting NFL Star to Return

Travis Kelce will play for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 NFL season, ending speculation about his retirement. After a disappointing performance in Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had only four catches for 39 yards, Kelce did not immediately confirm his future.

His numbers during the 2024 regular season were also the lowest in a decade. However, after weeks of uncertainty, Pat McAfee revealed that Kelce had decided to return, stating, “I’m coming back for sure.”

Despite rumors that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, influenced his decision, Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice claims he played a major role. Speaking to REVOLT Sports, Rice said, “I ain’t gonna lie to y’all, I’m 95 percent of the reason he ain’t retiring.”

Rice said he reached out to Kelce after the Super Bowl and urged him not to retire. He mentioned that Kelce was close to stepping away from the game, but he told him they couldn’t end things that way. According to Rice, Kelce appreciated the message and acknowledged that it made him think about his decision.

Travis Kelce had been frustrated after the Chiefs' 40-22 loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl as per Daily Mail. He left the stadium without speaking to the media, and both Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid addressed questions about his future.

Mahomes encouraged Kelce to return, while Reid took a neutral stance, saying he wouldn’t pressure his star tight end. Ultimately, Kelce decided to play another season. “Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game,” Kelce told McAfee. “I can’t go out like that!!!!”

Kelce later admitted that he wasn’t at his best in Super Bowl LIX. Speaking on his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, he reflected on his performance, saying he felt he owed his teammates more effort and focus.

He mentioned that watching clips made him question his performance. In response, Jason advised him not to overanalyze the game, reminding him that he was usually good at avoiding overthinking.

Kelce’s return gives the Chiefs a major boost for the 2025 season. The tight end will earn a USD 11.5 million roster bonus and remain a key target for Mahomes. Despite posting career-low numbers in 2024, 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns, he is still considered one of the league’s best tight ends.