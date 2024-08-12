Nina Dobrev Says She's 'More Strict' With Her Skincare Routine Compared to Her 20s; Deets Inside

Nina Dobrev recently revealed details about her evolving beauty routine in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the Shiseido Blue Project's fourth annual beach clean-up event. The 35-year-old reflected on how her skincare routine has evolved over time. In her early twenties, she admitted to frequently sleeping with makeup on, a habit she no longer maintains.

As she's gotten older, Dobrev has become much pickier about her skin care routine. She now emphasizes how crucial it is to wash her face thoroughly every night and remove all makeup before turning in for the night. She credits high-quality products like those from Shiseido for her skin's general health and hydration. Dobrev asserts that this habit has developed into a crucial part of her skincare regimen.

Dobrev discussed how she's become more conscious about wearing sunscreen. She admitted that because of her olive complexion, which protected her from sunburn, she had been less vigilant about wearing SPF in her younger years. She now understands the importance of wearing sunscreen every day to protect her skin from sun damage.

This ex-Vampire Diaries cast member talks about how her friends "are very fair-skinned" and "would burn so quickly" in the sun. This prompted them to begin using SPF as "part of their routine at a much younger age," according to her, and it motivated her to take preventative measures to shield her own skin.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Nina Dobrev discussed how her approach to skincare and fashion has evolved as she has aged. She emphasized the importance of using sunscreen every day, noting that her reasons for doing so go beyond vanity.

According to Dobrev, sunscreen is an essential part of her morning routine; she applies it immediately after her moisturizer and before her makeup. She also stated that she occasionally reapplies sunscreen with a spray throughout the day for added protection.

Dobrev also discussed how her sense of style has changed over time. She discussed her personal style journey, noting that although she has always valued a combination of style and utility, her aesthetic has evolved into one that is more sophisticated and refined.

She emphasized that comfort now plays a big role in what she chooses to wear. She still gives a damn about appearance, but she thinks comfort shouldn't be sacrificed for style. Her objective is to balance both.

Dobrev's updated approach to skincare and fashion demonstrates her dedication to both health and style, highlighting a thoughtful shift in her personal grooming and fashion preferences.

